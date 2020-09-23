Suffolk Police release pictures of several people of interest in August robbery, stabbing

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are asking for the public’s help identifying several people of interest who were seen on surveillance footage and may have information on an August robbery.

Police say the robbery took place at the Tobacco and Vape Shop in the 1100 block of University Boulevard on Sunday, August 30 just after 8:30 p.m.

The initial police investigation says an employee in the store saw a male suspect attempting to steal items by hiding them in a backpack.

Police say the employee attempted to recover the stolen items from the man, but was stabbed by the suspect with a knife.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The man then ran from the store and was not found after.

Police are now sharing photos of people they think may have been involved in the robbery or have information on the person who stabbed the employee.

Police say the man suspected of stabbing the employee was described as a black male in his early to mid-twenties, 5 feet 7 inches, wearing a COVID-style mask, dark hoody and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this story.