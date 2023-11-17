SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department needs help in solving a cold case 31 years in the making.

On Nov. 17,1991, 13-year-old Erik Williams was walking in the 1100 block of Nansemond Pkwy with a friend when a light colored vehicle occupied by multiple males stopped near Williams. The men in the car then attempted to rob both of the boys.

The suspects shot Williams three times, ultimately killing him. All suspect leads have gone cold.

Erik Williams (Courtesy: Suffolk Police Department)

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, click here.