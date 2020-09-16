Suffolk Police car shot several times while traveling on North Broad Street

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials say a marked police car was shot several times Tuesday night.

According to a city news release, the cruiser was traveling in the area of the 200 block of North Broad Street around 7:25 p.m. when it was shot three times.

The officer was not injured.

Police said around 9:30 p.m. that there was a large police presence in the area as officers worked to collect evidence and searched for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

(Photo courtesy: Suffolk Police)

