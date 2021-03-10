Suffolk police asking for ID of man behind burglaries at Holland Road business

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are asking for help identifying a person who is behind several burglaries at a business on Holland Road.

Police said the burglaries happened at a business located in the 1300 block of Holland Road.

The most recent burglary was March 1 around 10:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a navy blue hooded jacket or sweatshirt, a dark colored knit cap, and a white face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

