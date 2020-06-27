Suffolk Police ask public for information on shooting at large gathering that injured woman

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are asking the public to come forward with information about a May 24 shooting that left a woman injured at a gathering of more than 100 people.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting and have only charged one man with a weapons violation.

They are still following leads.

According to officials, law enforcement heard shooting and responded to Renee’s Celebration Center in the 100 block of East Washington Street at 11:48 p.m. May 24. When officers arrived on scene, they say they saw more than 100 people gathered near an event venue with multiple fights occurring.

Soon after, they found a 27-year-old woman who was shot in the lower torso. Police say she was treated by medics on scene and taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

