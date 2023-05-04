HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old Suffolk man is wanted after police say he assaulted a woman during a carjacking in downtown Hampton.

Hampton police say Daivaun J. Turner has warrants on file for carjacking, use of a firearm while in commission of a felony and one count of simple assault related related the incident, which happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Augusta Street, near Newport News Avenue, on February 26.

The 32-year-old female victim eventually had her vehicle recovered.

Turner’s also wanted on a slew of charges that include threatening to burn and domestic assault for a separate incident.

Police say that Turner should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.