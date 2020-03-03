Suffolk man charged with animal cruelty after dead dog found on property last year

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 51-year-old Suffolk man was arrested Sunday on several charges after a dog was found dead on his property last year, officials say.
Chester Amaz Donaldson, 51, of Suffolk, is facing several charges including inadequate care of an animal by owner, torture of a dog or cat causing death and animal cruelty.
Authorities say they responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Florida Avenue Sept. 1, 2019 for a welfare check after a complaint was submitted.
Animal control found a pet dog, a male Chow, deceased.
The dog was transported for a necropsy to determine the cause of death.
