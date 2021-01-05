SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate at Western Tidewater Regional Jail is facing a felony charge for allegedly throwing feces at a supervisor in December.
A spokeswoman with Suffolk police said John Blount Jr., 56, is charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the incident.
She says Blount allegedly threw his feces which hit one of the jail’s supervisors.
Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.
Latest News
- Suffolk inmate charged with felony after allegedly throwing feces at jail supervisor
- Virginia Beach leaders consider allowing some short-term rentals to operate without conditional permits
- Possible sighting reported of missing woman Ashley Cerasole, Williamsburg police say
- Coyote got past 6-foot fence before killing dog, Illinois family says
- 2 Connecticut officers arrested after being found in hotel room together on duty