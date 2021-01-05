Suffolk inmate charged with felony after allegedly throwing feces at jail supervisor

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate at Western Tidewater Regional Jail is facing a felony charge for allegedly throwing feces at a supervisor in December.

A spokeswoman with Suffolk police said John Blount Jr., 56, is charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the incident.

She says Blount allegedly threw his feces which hit one of the jail’s supervisors.

