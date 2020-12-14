Suffolk gang member pleads guilty to firearms crimes

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A member of a Suffolk-based street gang pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to firearms-related charges.

Antonio Lamon Jefferson, Jr., 25, a member of the Suffolk-based street gang YNGI, pleaded guilty Monday to possessing a firearm while an unlawful user of controlled substances and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug-trafficking crimes, according to a Department of Justice news release.

YNGI has been involved in a string of recent shootings, according to the Department of Justice.

Jefferson has previously been arrested three times since April 2019 for having more than five pounds of marijuana, a rifle, multiple handguns, and about $35,000 in cash.

He’s also been arrested twice at homes he used for drug activities, including storing, packing and selling marijuana, hoarding drug profits, and arming himself to “protect his drug trade,” officials said.

At one residence, he was in possession of a stolen handgun,

Jefferson faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of life in prison when sentenced April 2.

