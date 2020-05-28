Suffolk event center owners arrested after woman shot at gathering of more than 100 people Sunday night

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police have charged the owners of Rennee’s Celebration Center, where a woman was shot during a gathering of more than 100 people over the weekend.

Jeffrey Van Townsend, 52, and Rennee Townsend, 57, face multiple charges related to violating Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order, which limits gatherings of more than 10 people, and illegal alcohol sales, police say.

Rennee Townsend,

Jeffrey Towsend also faces an obstruction of justice charge.

Jeffrey Van Townsend

No one has been charged yet in connection to the shooting itself, but police did take several people into custody on Sunday for disorderly conduct after multiple fights broke out.

The shooting happened during a party at the event center in the 100 block of East Washington Street, police say. The 27-year-old victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital for the non life-threatening wound.

No other details have been provided by police, but they say the investigation is ongoing.