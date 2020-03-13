Student facing charges after bringing gun, drugs to Granby High, officials say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Granby High School student is facing criminal charges after they allegedly brought a handgun and drugs to school on Friday.

Granby High School Principal Lynnell Gibson sent a message about the incidents to parents. The message said that security detained the student around 11:15 a.m. and found a handgun and drugs on their possession.

Police were alerted and the student has been charged criminally. Norfolk Police Department Sgt. Will Pickering will alert the public of the charges in the near future.

“We would appreciate it greatly if you would talk with your children about the serious consequences that occur when a weapon is found in a student’s possession,” Gibson said in the message to parents. “Remind them that we will not tolerate such behavior. In short, we will always do what it takes to ensure our school campus is safe, and our children are protected.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.