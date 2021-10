Norfolk police are investigating an overnight burglary at the Starving Artist Cafe on Colley Avenue near ODU. (WAVY/Chris Omahen)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating an overnight burglary at the Starving Artist Cafe on Colley Avenue near ODU.

It happened around 3 a.m. at the restaurant at 4408 Colley. Money and merchandise were taken.

Police said they were checking to see if there was surveillance footage of the suspect.