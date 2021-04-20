State police: Shooting on interstate in VB leads to pursuit, crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police said a shooting on Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach led to a police pursuit then crash in the City of Chesapeake.

The Virginia State Police Communications Center received a notification from Virginia Beach police around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday about a shooting that had just happened in the westbound lanes of I-264 west of Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach.

The victim was able to pull over and call 911, police said.

At that time, a description of the suspect vehicle was broadcast and troopers found the vehicle.

The driver refused to stop, causing police to initiate a pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed in Chesapeake near Route 17 and Canal Drive.

The driver then fled on foot.

Information on whether anyone was injured has not been released by police.

Virginia State Police said the site was still an active crime scene.

More information will be released as available, police said.