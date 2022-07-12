NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Virginia has issued a preliminary injunction against a Chesapeake home healthcare provider to prevent the employer from obstructing a U.S. Department of Labor investigation or retaliating against employees.

The injunction also requires Heavenly Hands Home Healthcare LLC to provide the department with payroll records for its employees as well as provide notice to workers regarding their rights under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), which includes the right to speak to investigators without repercussions.

According to a news release, this injunction comes after the department’s Wage and Hour Division determined the healthcare provider denied their workers overtime and failed to maintain appropriate records of hours worked from at least July 10, 2019 through July 7, 2021.

Heavenly Hands Home Healthcare LLC agreed to pay over $413,000 in back wages and liquidated damages to at least 37 employees and to comply with the FLSA.

Once Heavenly Hands submitted proof of payment, further investigation showed that the healthcare provider falsified employees’ signatures on official forms, failed to actually pay their employees back wages and liquidation damages, and forged payroll records.

If you have any information regarding Heavenly Hands Home Healthcare LLC or are a current or former employee, please contact the agency’s toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE or the Wage and Hour Division’s Richmond District Office at 804-771-2995.