Southampton detectives investigating attempted robbery, shooting that injured gaming establishment clerk

BOYKINS, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives are looking for information after an attempted robbery and a shooting that injured one person at a 24-hour gaming establishment.

Southampton County deputies responded to the 32000 block of Main Street in Boykins to JIA Inc., a 24-hour gaming establishment around 2:21 a.m.

Initial investigation showed that three men arrived in a dark-colored sedan and went to the rear entrance of the business one person at a time.

After the first person went into the business, a second approached the door and pointed a handgun at the clerk. The third person remained outside.

The clerk saw the man approaching with the gun drawn and attempted to get his own weapon. The man then shot the clerk once in the left arm.

The clerk was unable to shoot his own gun.

The clerk was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and listed in stable condition.

After the shooting, all three men fled the scene. Nothing was taken from the business.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Lt. White at 757-653-2100 or they can report it anonymously to the Franklin/Southampton Crime Solvers at 757-653-2900.

(Photo courtesy: Southampton County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy: Southampton County Sheriff’s Office)

