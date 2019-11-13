Southampton Co. officials search for attempted armed robbery suspects

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA (WAVY) — Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public to help identify suspects in an attempted armed robbery on Saturday.

According to a news release, officials responded to the 17000 block of Southampton Parkway at 6:41 p.m. after the incident was reported.

Deputies say that two people, one visibly armed, were spotted walking toward the Dollar General by employees already inside.

The store employees told deputies that they were able to lock themselves in an office before the people entered.

According to the release, the masked suspects attempted to open the cash register but were unable to. They then left.

Sheriff’s deputies said they started using their K-9 team to track the individuals shortly after they arrived on the scene.

The team was able to locate a spot where deputies believe the individuals were either picked up or drove away.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Southampton County Crime Line at 757-653-2900.

