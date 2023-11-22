SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – The Smithfield Police Department is searching for a suspect after shots were fired near Westside Elementary School.

On Nov. 20 at 4:28 p.m., police responded to a shots fired incident at Jersey Park Apartments, located 0.3 miles away from Westside Elementary School. Officers found multiple cartridge casings in the roadway.

Smithfield police are looking for 20-year-old George Anthony Harrison for allegedly pointing and brandishing a firearm near a school, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and attempted malicious wounding.

Harrison is described as a Black male standing at five feet and seven inches. He has brown eyes and black hair.

George Harrison at the scene (Courtesy: Smithfield Police Department)

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Smithfield Police Department at 757-357-3247.