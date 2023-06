ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Smithfield Police responded to a reported robbery at BP Miller’s Market located at 13458 Benns Church Blvd, just after 6:30 Monday morning.

Police say a man committed strong-armed robbery inside the store. No one was hurt.

This investigation is ongoing, and police urge anyone with information about the robbery to contact the Smithfield Police Department, or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK- U-Up or to utilize the P3 Tips App.