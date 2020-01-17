Shot fired inside Surry convenience store during attempted robbery, authorities say

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a Qwik Stop convenience store Wednesday night.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office says two men entered the store around 9 p.m.

One of them displayed a 9 mm handgun and demanded cash from the clerk.

The clerk refused to hand over any cash, then one of the men fired the weapon inside the store.

Both then fled the scene on foot toward Lebanon Road.

No injuries resulted from the gunfire, and no money was stolen.

A Virginia State Police K9 was called to track the two people, but could not find them.

The first person is described as an 18- to 19-year-old black male. He is between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, skinny build, and wore a a full face camouflage mask, black “PUMA” hoodie, blue jeans and gloves. He was possibly armed with a handgun.

The second person is a black male between 20 and 21 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a skinny build. He wore a full face black mask, black hoodie, black pants and gloves and was armed with a 9 mm semi-auto handgun.

Anyone with information is urged to call Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 757-294-5264.

