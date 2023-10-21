VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man shot at police after leaving a Kohl’s with stolen merchandise.

It happened Friday, Oct. 20 just before 9 p.m. Police received a call from Kohl’s loss prevention about a shoplifting incident. They reported that the suspect, later identified as Tyler Davis, 24, had previously shoplifted from the store and was back attempting to steal more items, police said.

An officer quickly responded to the scene and tried to apprehend Davis. The officer was following Davis in his police car when Davis fired a gun at the officer, police said.

At least one round hit the police car, but the officer was not hit, and he was eventually able to take Davis into custody with the help of other responding officers, police said.

Davis has been charged with attempted aggravated murder, use of a firearm by a violent felon, conspiracy to commit grans larceny and grand larceny.

Police say Davis was accompanied by Hayley Fernandez, 26, of Virginia Beach and Jaclyn Anderson, 22, of Portsmouth. Fernandez was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and charged with conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Anderson faces of conspiracy to commit grand larceny and possession of a schedule I/II narcotic.

“This incident underscores the commitment of our officers to serve and protect this community, as well as the fact there is no such thing as a “routine” call,” stated Police Chief Paul Neudigate. “We are incredibly grateful that our officer was not killed or injured, and we ask the community and the rest of our criminal justice system to send the message that attacks on law enforcement will not be tolerated.”