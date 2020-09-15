Shootings on King Street in Hertford under investigation

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Hertford are investigating two recent shootings that happened around King Street.

The first happened around 3:30 Sunday afternoon in the area of King Street and Edenton Road, where officers found a man shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they’re looking for a tan or brown older model Buick sedan and an older model boxy silver SUV in relation to the shooting.

The second shooting happened Monday night on King Street near Brace Street around 9:30 p.m. Officers found a gunshot victim, but there’s no word on their condition at this time, or if the two shootings are related.

No other details have been released, but Hertford officers are being assisted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call HPD at 252-426-5587.

