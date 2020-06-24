Shooting with injuries on 23rd Street at Oceanfront

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers say a shooting resulted in injuries at the Oceanfront Tuesday night.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the shooting came in around 9:05 p.m. in the 300 block of 23rd Street in Virginia Beach.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10