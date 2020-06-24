Shooting with injuries on 23rd Street at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers say a shooting resulted in injuries at the Oceanfront Tuesday night.
Dispatchers said the call reporting the shooting came in around 9:05 p.m. in the 300 block of 23rd Street in Virginia Beach.
