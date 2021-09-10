Shooting shatters windows at Elizabeth City elementary school

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Officers discovered shattered windows and bullet fragments at an Elizabeth City elementary school Friday morning.

The investigation actually began late Thursday night, when the police department received a call about shots fired near the intersection of North Road Street and Pearl Street. Officers arrived around 11:30 p.m. and canvassed the surrounding area, but did not locate evidence of a shooting.

The next morning, police were called to Sheep-Harney Elementary School, which is located at 200 West Elizabeth Street, in reference to damage to property. The school is in the same area as the shots fired call.

When officers arrived at the school around 8: 40 a.m., they located several windows that had been shot and pieces of bullet fragments inside the school, on the second floor.

The school was closed at the time of the reported shooting. No injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $1,500.

Police are continuing to investigate and are seeking information to identify the suspect(s) in this incident.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 621-7109 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. You can remain anonymous.