Shooting on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach under investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning on Shore Drive near J.E.B. Little Creek.

Police still didn’t have many details as of noon, but said the shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Shore Drive.

One person was injured with what police believe are non life-threatening injruies.

No suspect information is available at the moment, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

