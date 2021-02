VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One person was shot and seriously injured Friday afternoon in Virginia Beach.

According to Virginia Beach dispatchers, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Mineola Drive.

Virginia Beach police tweeted information at 4 p.m. Friday saying the victim has life-threatening injuries.

The scene was “very active” as of 4 p.m., police said.

VBPD on scene of a shooting in the 1000 block of Mineola Drive. 1 victim with life threatening injuries. Very active scene, more to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/p6Mn72NEuu — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) February 5, 2021

