Shooting in Norfolk injures 3, including child

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say three people including a child were injured in a shooting Friday in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police say the triple shooting happened in the 800 block of Fremont Street around 4:45 p.m.

Two adults and one child were taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: