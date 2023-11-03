VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting at a shopping center overnight.

There are still few details at this time, but it happened at the College Park Square shopping center off Providence Road.

Police have not shared the time it happened or suspect information, but say they got a call from Chesapeake PD that a gunshot victim connected to the incident showed up at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center with a non life-threatening wound.

WAVY’s working to learn more about the shooting. Check back for updates.