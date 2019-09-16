Shooting at Newsome Drive in Newport News connected to hospital walk-in, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating another shooting on Monday in Newport News, this time in the 4300 block of Newsome Drive.

Brandon Maynard with Newport News Police says officers weren’t able to locate a victim at the scene, but were told a 24-year-old male victim had just been received at an area hospital. He was taken to the hospital’s trauma department, but his condition is still unknown at this time, Maynard said.

No suspect information in the case is available at this time.

The shooting at Newsome Drive comes just hours after a man was shot dead at an Exxon station in the 13300 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police said they’re looking for the suspect below, who’s described as roughly 6 feet tall with a skinny build.