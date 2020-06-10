Sheriff’s Office: Scammers posing as law enforcement target Chesapeake residents

CHESAPEAKE, Va (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office reached out to the community Tuesday evening to let them know of a potential scam they received several complaints about.

Officials shared details about false calls, coining them as “Expert Witness” scams. According to law enforcement, victims received calls from people posing under the names “Lieutenant Cole” or “Captain Garrett.” Under those fake names, officials say scammers accuse the resident of failing to report to court as an “expert witness” adding that a warrant was out for their arrest.

The scammer then says the resident has to pay a bond over the phone or be taken to jail.

Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan wants residents to know there is no one working for the department named Lt. Cole or Capt. Garrett. He says nobody with the sheriff’s office will ever ask for payment over the phone or offer to “negotiate a payment in lieu of arrest.”

Anyone with questions about a warrant may contact the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office at 757-382-6159.

