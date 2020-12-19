Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple larcenies from vehicles in New Kent neighborhoods

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating several recent larcenies from unlocked vehicles in New Kent neighborhoods on Saturday.

Deputies say several reports have been filed for larcenies in the Five Lakes area, Patriots Landing area, Club Drive, and Sassafras Drive. The incidents appear to have happened in the early morning hours on December 19.

New Kent Sheriff’s Office (NKSO) is looking for any video or photographic evidence from residents that may help with the investigation. The time frame deputies are looking for is between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., however, the length of time the individual(s) spent in the neighborhood is unknown.

Anyone with video or photos related to this incident can upload them via the secure evidence portal here. If items have been removed from your vehicle or if you have information, contact NKSO at 804-966-9500.