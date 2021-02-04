Sheriff’s Office: 2 arrested, large narcotics seizure after investigating stuck vehicle

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Deputies say two people were arrested on drug and firearm charges after an investigation into a stuck vehicle.

On Friday, Jan. 29, a deputy with Southampton County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling westbound in the 19000 Block of Southampton Parkway. The deputy observed a vehicle that appeared to be” stuck on the property of a church.”

Upon arriving at the vehicle to investigate, the deputy made contact with two men — positively identified as Malachi George, 24, of Bunnlevel, North Carolina, and Austin Smith, 21, of Bunnlevel, North Carolina.

Officials say that during the investigation “suspected narcotics” were found. A Southampton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was requested to respond to the scene. Members of the State Police Task Force also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Deputies located a semi-automatic pistol, several bags containing suspected narcotics, and smoking devices.

The total amount of narcotics seized during the investigation were 2.4 pounds of marijuana, 65 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 13 grams of suspected cocaine, 100 suspected Xanax pills, and $6,602 in cash. The estimated street value of narcotics seized from the investigation is approximately $21,000.

Both George and Smith were taken into custody and transported to the Southampton County Jail.

George was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute less than 5 pounds of marijuana; possession of schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of schedule I or II controlled substance while possessing a firearm.

Smith was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute less than 5 pounds of marijuana.

George is currently being held without bail. Smith was granted a $2,000 secured bond. Both had an arraignment set for February 2, 2021.