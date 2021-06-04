Sheriff: Serial armed robbery suspect arrested after K9 search in Gloucester County

Damontae Lamar Diggs wore the same eagle sweatshirt in each robbery, authorities say.

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is in custody and accused of committing a string of armed robberies around Gloucester County and Suffolk.

29-year-old Damontae Lamar Diggs, of Sawtooth Drive in Suffolk, was arrested on June 2 after an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven on George Washington Highway in the Gloucester area, authorities say.

He was tracked down with the help of K9s after Gloucester deputies found an abandoned light-colored Honda Civic with a missing passenger side hubcap parked on Hickory Fork Road about 1/10th a mile from the 7-Eleven. Authorities say surveillance video from one robbery showed the same car driving back and forth nearby beforehand.

Diggs has been charged with 3 counts of robbery and 3 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for alleged crimes in the Gloucester area and is being held without bond.

Gloucester deputies say Diggs is also the suspect in a string of robberies in the Suffolk area from May 26 and 27. He wore the same dark hooded sweatshirt with an eagle emblem in all of the robberies, authorities say. He also carried a shotgun.