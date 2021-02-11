Sheriff: Man set off bombs during Minnesota clinic attack

This booking photo released by the Wright County, Minn., Sheriff’s Office shows Gregory Paul Ulrich who was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, following a shooting at a health clinic in Buffalo, Minn. Ulrich, unhappy with the health care he’d received, opened fire at a clinic Tuesday, in Buffalo, Minn., injuring five people, authorities said. In addition, bomb technicians were investigating a suspicious device left at the clinic and others at a motel where Ulrich was staying, authorities added. (Wright County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who shot five staff members at a Minnesota health clinic wounded two of them in the reception area before heading back to where patients are treated and shooting three others, including a medical assistant who died of her wounds, according to authorities and criminal charges filed Thursday.

Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, also allegedly set off three explosive devices during Tuesday’s attack at an Allina clinic in Buffalo, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, as other staff barricaded themselves inside locked rooms. He is charged with second-degree murder without premeditation, four counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder, possessing an explosive device and carrying a pistol without a permit.

A judge Thursday ordered Ulrich held on $10 million bail, or $5 million if he agreed to certain conditions. Ulrich, who attended the video hearing from jail, didn’t speak except to tell the judge how to pronounce his name and to say he had no questions.

“Gregory Ulrich went to Allina clinic knowing that he was going to shoot up that clinic. Gregory Ulrich went to that clinic knowing he that was going explode bombs at the clinic. He did just that, cowardly injuring innocent people, one of them fatally,” Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes said during a news conference.

According to the charges, staff asked Ulrich if they could help him when he entered the clinic, but he pulled out a handgun and threatened them before shooting one staff member in the back and another in the abdomen. He then went into the clinic’s interior and shot a third person twice in the upper leg as that person was trying to flee and a fourth person six times, including in the chest, abdomen and back.

His fifth victim, who died from her wounds, was shot in the abdomen and the bullet passed through her liver and spine, according to the charges. Allina identified her as Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant who had two young children, according to family and friends.

Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said some staff members escaped during the attack and others grabbed people and locked themselves inside offices, so Ulrich “may have ran out of victims.” It wasn’t clear how many people were inside the building during the attack.

Three victims remained hospitalized Thursday, one in fair and two in good condition.

“If you could imagine the health care workers in that clinic — doctors and nurses caring for their own co-workers after they had been shot. … I can’t imagine the heroism that was displayed by the Allina staff that day,” Deringer said.

Ulrich set off three homemade bombs — two in the clinic’s lobby and the other in an adjacent hallway, Deringer said. Authorities also recovered a fourth device that didn’t explode. When the attack was over, Ulrich called 911 and said he would surrender if officers backed away, according to the charges. Officers entered the clinic using a squad car as a shield and found Ulrich lying in the entryway with his arms outstretched.

He had two loaded 9 mm magazines, one with 13 rounds of ammunition and the other with seven. He also had 29 additional rounds of ammunition in a plastic bag. Authorities also searched a mobile home where Ulrich lived and found gunpowder similar to the material used in the bombs.

Ulrich’s cellphone had a rambling video he had made that alluded to an incident at the clinic, the charges state. Buffalo’s police chief, Pat Budke, said Tuesday that Ulrich had a long history of conflict with medical clinics in the area and was unhappy with the care he’d received.

According to a prior police report, Ulrich threatened to carry out a mass shooting at the clinic on Oct. 13, 2018, with a doctor telling investigators that Ulrich had talked about “shooting, blowing things up, and practicing different scenarios of how to get revenge.” The doctor said Ulrich told him he dreamed about exacting revenge on the people who “tortured” him, referring to issues he had with back surgeries and the medication he was prescribed.

Police took Ulrich for a mental health evaluation, and Allina took legal action to bar him from the company’s property. A restraining order prohibited Ulrich from having contact with the doctor or going into the clinic and nearby Allina-run Buffalo Hospital. The order was to expire Dec. 13, 2020.

Deringer said Thursday he didn’t know if that doctor was at the clinic during Tuesday’s attack.

Ulrich violated the restraining order and tried to plead guilty in May 2019, but the court didn’t approve his plea and ordered an investigation. The court ordered a psychological evaluation that June, but court filings show Ulrich was unwilling to leave his home, claiming he was in too much pain. The charge of violating the restraining order was dismissed April 15, 2020, when the prosecutor said Ulrich was found “mentally incompetent to proceed.”

Lutes said his office had not dealt with Ulrich since his most recent drunken driving charge, in 2006, and that the restraining order violation was a misdemeanor that would have been handled by the city attorney’s office. A call to the city attorney was referred to the city administrator, who did not immediately respond to a message.

