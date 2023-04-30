BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A fatal shooting that happened Saturday in Bertie is believed to have started with a card game dispute, authorities say.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 6 a.m. Saturday on Freeman Street in Powelsville. The man who was killed, 32-year-old Corey D. Mitchell, died at the scene after first responders rendered aid.

The suspect, 29-year-old Ayanna Shami Wilson was immediately detained at the scene after she admitted to shooting Mitchell, authorities say. She said she shot Mitchell after he assaulted her as she tried to leave the heated situation. They had been playing cards, authorities say.

No other details in the case have been released, but investigators said they’ve interviewed several people and collected evidence at the scene. Wilson is being held at the Bertie/Martin Regional Jail.