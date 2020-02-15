Sex offender sentenced to 25 years for making images of child sexual abuse

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 55-year-old Portsmouth man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for creating images of child sexual abuse.
Lavelle Mayfield, a registered sex offender, appeared in federal court in Norfolk Friday.
According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, Mayfield met the 16-year-old victim at church.
They began a sexual relationship. At one point, the victim ran away to be with Mayfield.
During their relationship, Mayfield produced “numerous” images and videos that were sexually explicit of the 16-year-old.
Mayfield has previously been convicted of criminal sexual assaults against minors, the release said.
