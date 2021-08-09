Several vehicles damaged during rolling gun battle in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – What started as an attempted robbery early Sunday afternoon evolved into what Raleigh police described as a rolling gun battle that ended along Capital Boulevard.

The incident began before noon along the 1100-block of North Raleigh Boulevard. It ended at a separate scene near Capital Boulevard and Mayflower Drive, police said.

Gunshots were fired and several vehicles were damaged in the incident, but there were no injuries reported, police said.

Police were also investigating a business in the 3200-block of Capital Boulevard being struck by gunfire.

Authorities later said the entire ordeal stemmed from a meeting in which a woman and man were planning to buy items from a man who had advertised the items online.

The trio met in a parking lot at 1100 Raleigh Blvd. for the sale, police said.

However, the pair decided to rob the man of his items instead of paying for them, according to police.

As the duo drove off, the man selling the items chased them on Capital Boulevard. During the chase, the man fired at least two gunshots at the pair, police said.

The chase ended in the 3000 block of Capital Boulevard when the woman and man then ran to get help, police said.

All three people are now facing charges.

The woman and man were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The man who was selling the items was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.