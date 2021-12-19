Seven shootings, three fatal take place within 24 hours across Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It was another violent weekend in Hampton Roads.

In less than 48 hours, at least seven shootings took place. Three of them turned out to be deadly.

Norfolk police responded to a shooting call Saturday on Duffy’s Lane in Ocean View and found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He later died at a nearby hospital.

Hours later at 4 a.m. on Sunday there was another deadly shooting, this time in Hampton.

Hampton police told 10 On Your Side when they pulled up to West County Street they found a woman on the ground outside an apartment complex struck by bullets. She died at the scene.

Then on Sunday afternoon in Newport News, police took a call about a gunshot victim on Garden Drive. Investigators found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds outside an apartment complex. Garden Drive is the same street where two children were shot this past October.

The gunfire erupted feet away from Anderson Park, where a community walk was just held Saturday to combat gun violence in the city.

All three cases are under investigation and suspects have not been named. In addition to three homicides, there were also four shootings in Hampton, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Chesapeake. The victims in all four cases did not have life-threatening injuries.