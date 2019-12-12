Seven gang members convicted on charges including racketeering, murder and drug trafficking

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A federal jury convicted seven men from the Virginia Peninsula Tuesday on a variety of charges including racketeering conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, and drug trafficking.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced the convictions in a news release Tuesday.
The men were involved in the affairs of the 36th Street Bang Squad, which included violent acts such as the double murder of Jada Richardson and Domingo Davis on April 6, 2015, and the murder of Dwayne Parker on March 8, 2015, the release said.
They were also involved in drug trafficking and retaliatory shootings against rival gang members, the release said. The activities were in downtown Newport News and Hampton.
Those convicted include:
- Martin L. Hunt, 22, Newport News: Racketeering Conspiracy; Murder in Aid of Racketeering; Use of a Firearm Resulting in Death; Attempted Conspiracy to Commit Murder in Aid of Racketeering; Possession/Discharge of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence; Attempted Murder in Aid of Racketeering
- Xavier Greene, 25, Newport News: Racketeering Conspiracy; Murder in Aid of Racketeering; Use of a Firearm Resulting in Death; Attempted Murder in Aid of Racketeering; Possession/Discharge of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence
- Deshaun Richardson, 24, Newport News: Racketeering Conspiracy
- Ryan Taybron, 22, Hampton: Racketeering Conspiracy; Attempted Murder in Aid of Racketeering; Possession/Discharge of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence; Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana and Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
- Eric Nixon, 24, Newport News: Racketeering Conspiracy; Attempted Murder in Aid of Racketeering; Possession/Discharge of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence; False Statement
- Geovanni Douglas, 24, Newport News: Racketeering Conspiracy; Attempted Murder in Aid of Racketeering; Possession/Discharge of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence
- Raymond Palmer, 29, Newport News: Racketeering Conspiracy; Attempted Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Aid of Racketeering; Possession/Discharge of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence