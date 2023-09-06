VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A man from Portland, Oregon, is believed to have been behind several robberies in Virginia Beach over Labor Day weekend.

Police announced that 27-year-old Kea Rodrigues was arrested without incident on Monday after a third robbery at a BP gas station.

Police believe Rodrigues robbed that same BP station around 10 p.m. on Saturday night, about 20 minutes after robbing a 7-Eleven.

Police say Rodrigues gestured that he had a gun during the robberies, and was able to obtain money from the businesses.

He’s charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession with intent to distribute narcotics.