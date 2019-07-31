Self-admitted gang member pleads guilty to firearm, counterfeit money charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man could see up to 30 years in prison after pleaded guilty Tuesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm and uttering counterfeit money.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Virginia said in a news release 24-year-old Amaud Brown, aka “Moe Gunz”, obtained at least seven firearms with the help of several straw-purchasers.

The release said Brown, a convicted felon and a self-admitted member of the Gangster Disciples gang, called a gun store he frequented to ask about buying more guns as police were at the store investigating his previous straw-purchases.

Police searched Brown’s home and found two loaded handguns, shotgun parts, dozens of rounds of ammunition, marijuana, cut and uncut counterfeit money printed on resume paper, and materials used to manufacture counterfeit money.

The release said investigators later found that Brown had used fake $100 bills to rip off at least four people — including a Navy sailor — who exchanged their electronic devices for what they believed was real cash.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 18.