NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police first told 10 On Your Side about a scam involving Navy Federal Credit Union customers in September.

People in Norfolk say it’s still going on, and the tactics used to draw people in have changed.

Matt Grubbs found himself in the middle of a scam as he was leaving Planet Fitness earlier this month.

“I was leaving the gym at Southern Shopping Center in Norfolk and I pulled up to the red light to get onto Little Creek Road and I saw something out of the corner of my eye,” Grubbs said. “I just saw this motion. It got my attention so I turn over to the right and I see this guy just frantically waving at me going, ‘Hey, hey, roll down your window.'”

As Grubbs sat at the red light, the man in the lane next to him asked him where the nearest Navy Federal Credit Union was.

“He said, ‘It sounds like you know it well. Do you bank there?’ I said, ‘Yes I do.’ I really didn’t catch on to what was going on,” Grubbs told 10 On Your Side. “He says, ‘my account is locked out and you’re going to be my savior tonight. I need you to come to the bank with me. If you’re a member, you can help me get the account unlocked. Do you want $50?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, this sounds really weird.’ He says, ‘$60, $70, what do you want man? You’re going to be my savior.'”

Grubbs’ instinct told him to keep driving and as soon as the light changed green. He drove off and away from the sketchy conversation. Then, he said, it happened again a few days ago in the same place.

“They’re frequenting Southern Shopping Center,” Grubbs said.

An SUV pulled up and blocked Grubbs’ car in as he was about to leave Food Lion.

“The guy rolls down his window and he goes, ‘Hey man, do you know where the nearest Navy Federal is?’ At that point I don’t know if my face told a story,” Grubbs said, “but I said, ‘Nope, I sure don’t,’ and he said, ‘Well, do you at least bank there?’ and I said, ‘Nope, I can’t say I do.'”

Grubbs posted about the encounters on social media and found many others had a similar experience.

“A few people have actually been so nice that fell for it and went there and got scammed thousands of dollars,” Grubbs said.

Norfolk police say the scammers have been targeting the Wawa outside Naval Station Norfolk on Hampton Blvd., the Harris Teeter at Granby and Little Creek, Southern Shopping Center and the 6300 block of N. Military Hwy.

“Be vigilant and if somebody asks you to do something that sounds too good to be true, don’t do it,” Grubbs said.

Report any suspicious behavior by calling the Norfolk non-emergency number at 757-441-5610.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of such fraudulent activity can report it to the Economic Crime Unit at 757-664-7018.