Safety and security specialist details how to protect yourself from carjackings

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After a string of carjacking incidents over the weekend, a safety and security specialist is sharing advice on how to stay safe in case you become a victim of this crime.

Brenda Wise has worked in the field for 40 years and is the owner of SmartWise Protection, which offers training classes.

“Carjackings are a crime of opportunity,” she said. “When they’re sitting in their car on their phone or waiting for their next ride or getting ready to go into their office, that’s a very high vulnerability situation. You’re there in the car and it may be running.”

Last weekend, three rideshare or delivery drivers were carjacked in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth police arrested two and are still looking for two others in connection with the crimes.

According to CNN and other local reports, carjackings are up across the country.

“It’s the worst it’s ever been in my 40 years,” Wise said. “It’s being driven by the fact there’s no chips in new cars and used car prices have increased immensely.”

Wise says the increased cost of cars and their parts is incentivizing jackings and thefts.

Being situationally aware and trusting your gut are the first tips Wise shared.

“Hit the panic button [on] your car to draw some attention,” she recommended if you are attacked. “We’ve become a little desensitized to noise. If someone is standing close by they can see and hear you.”

Having your car keys separated from your house or mailbox keys is also helpful in case your car is stolen.

Wise says keeping important documents in your car can give thieves access to your address and if they also have your house key, it could be dangerous for you to return home.

Make sure you get a description of your assailant and call the police as soon as possible. Wise says rideshare drivers should think about installing Plexiglas as a shield between them and backseat passengers. Getting car immobilizers or trackers is also helpful.

If you do carry pepper spray or a weapon, it’s important to have it on you and not out of reach.

Wise says parents should also put their kids in the car last to prevent carjackers from taking children with them.

“That’s not what a lot of parents do. They’ll get their kids in there and buckle up the seats. If a carjackers come along, they got that kid in the back seat. Put the packages and everything in first. Then, get in, lock the doors, and buckle everyone in,” she said.

But the most important tip to remember if you are attacked: let your car go, according to Wise.

“Never fight for your car. That’s what gets people killed,” she said.