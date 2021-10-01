Robbery reported at Blue Water Yacht Club in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a commercial robbery at the Blue Water Yacht Club in Hampton.

Officers were called to the business at 11:23 a.m. on September 29 and arrived to find the front door of the building open and the investigation determined property had been stolen.

The suspect had already fled the scene.

If you have any information about this crime that could help investigators identify the suspect, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.