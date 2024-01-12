PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth jury took just one hour before finding Raymond Gore not guilty of all charges after he had been charged with killing four people at a boarding house on Maple Avenue in Portsmouth in 2022.

Gore had faced 12 felony charges, including four counts of aggravated murder for the deaths of Ashley Merricks, Giorgio Lee, Oleisha Mears and Samuel Jones. However, they were reduced to six charges after the aggravated murder charges were consolidated into one charge that named all four victims.

During closing arguments, Gore’s defense attorney, Michael Massie, showed a massive Monopoly card that said “Get Out of Jail Free.” He was referring to the prosecution’s star witness, Michael Canty, who said he had been trying to make an arrangement on some of his sentencing after Canty had been convicted of more than 20 felonies.

Friday, jurors took a field trip out of the courtroom and to the crime scene where four people were killed in June 2022. Prosecution witness Michael Canty testified that he saw — from a block away — Gore shoot Ashley Merricks in the front entrance of a Portsmouth boarding home at 1628 Maple Ave.

Canty, however, was standing on a corner a block away, at Randolph Street and LaSalle Avenue.

Massie, along with both prosecutors and Judge Brenda Spry, were also present.

Massie moved to strike all the evidence in his murder trial — essentially asking the judge to throw out the entire case.

The grounds for that motion were the same issue that has been mentioned several times this week — the credibility of Canty, the Commonwealth’s star witness.

Massie mentioned inconsistent statements Canty made to investigators, and that Canty was testifying only as a means of saving himself. Canty was caught texting about the trial on the stand during his testimony — and then denied that when asked by Spry.

Prosecutor Haille Hogefeldt said her star witness was consistent in naming Gore as the one who shot Merricks. Her body was found inside the front door.

Jones was shot at the top of the steps and would die a few days later.

Lee and Mears were shot to death in upstairs bedrooms.