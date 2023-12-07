RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The state and several Piedmont Triad sheriffs’ offices are involved in a new child trafficking task force called the Invictus Project.

The project will have a center of operations in Asheboro, which Sheriff Seabolt of Randolph County says is crucial to stopping human trafficking in the state.

Randolph County is centrally located. It has multiple highways and interstates which helps law enforcement agencies react faster to any crimes related to child trafficking.

The team wants to make it clear that kids’ safety is their number one priority.

“If you can catch it in the bud before it happens, there’s no trauma. The kids are safe,” Vice Chairman for the Randolph County Board of Commissioners David Allen said.

It takes a team of four sheriffs’ offices in Alamance County, Davidson County, Forsyth County and Randolph County, the SBI and local and county officials to keep children safe from child predators.

“Our kids are tomorrow’s future, and we want to do everything that we possibly can to help these kids and to make their life as safe as possible,” Seabolt said.

The program will have up-to-date technology, a place of operations in Asheboro and staff trained to investigate child exploitation, solicitation and trafficking.

Deputies will handle these tasks online and in the field.

The teams say that this year, they’ve seen an increase in cyber contact with possible online child predators.

“Some of these victims may have low self-esteem, may be bullied at school, and this is their outlet. This is their way of of communicating with someone who doesn’t judge them in the way they’ve been judged before,” Seabolt said.

Randolph County is an ideal location for the operation center because many people commute through the multiple routes that connect to neighboring counties.

Randolph County commissioners gave more than $700,000 to make this initiative possible.

“We feel like we’re going to be on the cutting edge of this. We feel like it can make a difference in what’s going on in the county to protect our children,” Allen said.

The project is still in its early stages.

The team expects this program to kick off next year at the end of January.