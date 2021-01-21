RACC rescues dog in ‘terrible shape’ from dumpster at Residences at Westover Hills in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control said they found a dog in a dumpster at the Residences at Westover Hills. The shelter is searching for the person responsible and plans to press charges.

The Residences at Westover Hills resident Tina Burton told 8news her neighbor was ‘startled’ when she noticed something moving in the dumpster.

“My neighbor from across the way came over and said, “Hey there’s a dog in the dumpster,” said Burton.

Burton’s neighbor called her over after spotting the dog’s head.

“We both cried. My neighbor and I were both just in tears that anyone could be so inhumane,” said Burton.

According to Richmond Animal Care and Control, the 10-month-old puppy was starved, with wounds all over his body and down his spine, and covered in feces. The two neighbors immediately called the shelter after spotting the dog.

“He was in terrible shape; starved, covered in feces, with open wounds on his body,” RACC wrote on Facebook Thursday morning.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, an officer took the dog from the dumpster and took it straight to Virginia Veterinary Centers.

Richmond Animal Care and Control Director Christie Chipps Peters called the act ‘horrific.’

“You couldn’t even tell that it’s feet were white. It was brown and gross which we assume he had been in a crate for a long time. His little feet were splayed out which we often see with dogs that are crated in too small of crates,” said Peters. “It’s such a mean act. That dog isn’t trash. He deserves a good life and anyone that could think that that’s a proper disposal of a live animal to us, is disgusting. We are hopeful that we can find some information on that person.”

Peters told 8news, there was a tremendous rise in violent cases against animals in 2020. 15 dogs were shot. She believes 2021 isn’t off to a great start.

The puppy now named ‘Blue Skies’ is recovering from surgery on it’s front arm at Virginia Veterinary Centers. According to Peters, the dog should be headed back to the shelter Friday or Saturday. So far, Richmond Animal Care and Control has received more than 50 emails about adoptions and more than 10 tips.

If you have any information on who is responsible for this animal abuse, RACC asks that you call (804)-647-5573 or email Christie.peters@richmondgov.com