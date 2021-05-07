Pursuit of shoplifting and car theft suspect ends in Southampton County

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday morning, Southampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shoplifting at 7-Eleven on Southampton Parkway. Authorities were told that the suspect left in a red Honda Civic traveling west on Route 58.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle with a matching description a short time later in Capron, however, the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began. After a short investigation, it was determined that the suspect was in a car stolen from Isle of Wight County the night before.

The pursuit continued down the westbound lanes of Route 58 until the suspect lost control of the vehicle and spun into the median. Deputies continue to pursue the suspect on foot into the woods near the intersection of Southampton Parkway and Tennessee Road.

The suspect could not be immediately located, so the area was surrounded and the Southampton K9 Units began to search the area. The suspect was located and arrested around noon.

He has since been identified as Benjamin Ray McCary, 27, of Crozet, VA. He has been charged with reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, shoplifting, felony eluding, possession of stolen property, and assault on law enforcement. He was also served with an outstanding warrant for a probation violation out of Chesapeake.

Currently, he is being held at the Southampton County Jail without bond until his first court appearance next Tuesday.

No injuries were reported during the incident.