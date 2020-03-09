Psych evaluation requested for Hampton mother charged in 2-year-old son’s death

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Defense attorneys have requested a psychological evaluation for the Hampton mother charged in the death of her toddler.

Julia Tomlin is charged with 2nd-degree murder, felony child neglect and concealment of a dead body after her 2-year-old son Noah’s body was found at a steam plant in Hampton last summer, days after Tomlin reported him missing.

The evaluation has been scheduled for May 20 at 9 a.m. After the test is performed, the judge will set a new trial date.

In a January hearing, Hampton Commonwealth’s Anton Bell said he has around 30 witnesses who plan to testify at Tomlin’s trial. An autopsy revealed Noah died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries, and Bell says he believes the child was tortured.