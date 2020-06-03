Prosecutors say there isn’t enough evidence against man in alleged murder of twin brother

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Prosecutors have dropped a second-degree murder charge against a 48-year-old man who was accused of killing his twin brother last year.

Prosecutors say they recently presented a motion to withdraw the charge against Sean M. Matruski.

“After reviewing the evidence, the Commonwealth has determined there is insufficient evidence to go forward with the current charge. The evidence at this time is insufficient to prove criminal intent,” the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release.

Sean Matruski was arrested in October after police said he allegedly killed his twin brother, Larry.

Police said a medical examiner determined Larry died from blunt force trauma.

Neighbors told 10 On Your Side the brothers lived together at Elite Apartments off North Military Highway. First responders went there Oct. 23 for a cardiac arrest call and found Larry unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

