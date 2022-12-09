NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who threatened to kill a clerk while robbing a Norfolk Dollar Tree at gunpoint earlier this year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Police say they were able to make an arrest in the case by lifting fingerprints from a potato chip can that Rahquan Lavon Matthews left at the scene.

“Today we held Mr. Matthews accountable for robbing a working person at gunpoint and threatening to kill her, all for a few dollars,” said Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “My heart goes out to the victim, who came to work to do her job and suffered this trauma. The Norfolk Police secured us the evidence we needed to secure a conviction … we continue to focus our efforts on holding accountable the perpetrators of gun violence.”

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorneys A. Robinson Winn and Jessica L. Terkovich prosecuted the case. They said Matthews has a juvenile criminal history that includes a larceny conviction, and he was on probation for a 2021 home burglary conviction at the time of the Dollar Tree robbery.

The robbery at the store at Tidewater Drive and Lafayette Boulevard happened in the afternoon of March 29, police say. Matthews, 20, picked out several items and brought them to the cashier.

Matthews then pulled out a handgun and told the cashier to open the drawer, telling her he’d kill her if she didn’t cooperate, police say. He was wearing a gaiter-style mask at the time and was able to get away, but left the chip can at the scene.

NPD investigators were able to lift prints from that can and match them to Matthews through a federal database. He was charged with armed robbery and use of a firearm, and was arrested on this warrants a month later by Chesapeake police. A Norfolk jury in September found him guilty of armed robbery, wearing a mask while committing the robbery, and the use of a firearm in the commission of the robbery.

On Friday, Judge John R. Doyle III sentenced Matthews to 15 active years in prison — 15 years, with four years suspended, for armed robbery; one year for wearing a mask while committing the robbery; and three years for the use of a firearm. The suspended sentence is conditioned on three years of supervised probation upon his release.